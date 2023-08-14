WeAreGame Nominated for TWO SiGMA Balkans/CIS Summit Awards

The company has been nominated as Sportbetting Provider of the Year and Industry Rising Star of the Year.

Press release.- WeAreGame has yet more incredible news this month; the company has been nominated as Sportbetting Provider of the Year and Industry Rising Star of the Year at the SiGMA Balkans/CIS Summit Awards 2023.

The annual SiGMA Balkans/CIS event will take place between 4 and 7 of September in Limassol, Cyprus. Approximately 12,000 delegates are expected to attend, with hundreds of exhibits, speakers, networking opportunities, and other events planned.

The award ceremony will occur on Monday, 4 September, with WeAreGame nominated in two of the 25 categories. Hosts include industry leaders from across all areas in the sector. People can vote for WeAreGame via the voting form.

After the company’s meteoric rise this year, the nominations are thoroughly deserved. WeAreGame goes from strength to strength, steadily pursuing a place as an iGaming provider front-runner.

The unique and dedicated team continually strive for excellence and exceptional standards in all they do. Their ethos of creating bespoke, localised solutions and products have made them a go-to source for new up-and-coming Brazilian platforms.

WeAreGame is a driving force behind one of the most prominent Brazilian operators – Pixbet – playing a pivotal part in their prominence in the Latam region. WeAreGame also powers multiple other platforms, services, and products in Brazil, including FazOBetAí, FazOBetAí Fantasy, PixBet.tv, PixJogos, PixBet Fantasy 5, Brbet, Greenbets, and F12 Mania.

The success of WeAreGame in LatAm, particularly in Brazil, is down to its belief in treating each client as an individual by fully customising everything it creates with team members who specialise in different markets. An ethos of respect, personalisation, and cooperation underpins all the company does. Continuously creative, never generic.

Their robust and expert services, with dedicated account managers, give clients peace of mind keeping communication open for excelled perfection in services provided and client satisfaction. The team at WeAreGame thrive on perfecting everything they do by adapting for each client. WeAreGame prides itself on constantly seeking better ways to provide the most outstanding service possible.

WeAreGame offers a full spectrum of state-of-the-art igaming solutions, premium products, and innovative standalone products for first-class casino, sports, fantasy, lottery, and poker verticals. Whether choosing a unique turnkey or integrated solution, WeAreGame will provide an optimum solution.

WeAre Platform, WeAreGame’s superlative, universal igaming Platform, is a best-in-class customisable solution with 99.95 per cent uptime. It offers over 100 game providers, 6400+ games, 80+ payment methods, 70+ global lotteries, unique fantasy games, thousands of sports, live sports, virtual sports, and international markets, keeping the company at the top of its game. Clients can combine one or all exciting verticals with top-quality content to create their dream combination.

Its intuitive back office, third-party integrations, and all other aspects blend seamlessly for a comprehensive platform perfect for any iGaming vertical combination.

WeAreGame has received multiple award nominations so far in 2023. The company was nominated recently for the Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation/Software Award at the SBC Awards 2023, due to be at the SBC Summit Barcelona on 21 September in Barcelona.

Earlier this year, WeAreGame received a nomination for Platform Provider of the Year and the Slots Provider of the Year awards at the AffPapa igaming Awards 2023 and the Industry Rising Star award at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2023.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WeAreGame, said, “Everyone at WeAreGame is overjoyed to be nominated for two prestigious awards at the Balkans/CIS Summit Awards 2023. Recognition in the Sportbetting Provider of the Year and Industry Rising Star of the Year categories shows the strength and determination put into the company by the entire team and the monumental achievements, particularly by the sports team, in Brazil over the past twelve months. We would like to thank everyone at SiGMA and congratulate all nominees.”

