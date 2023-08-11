WeAreGame nominated at SBC Awards 2023

WeAreGame nominated for Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation/Software award at SBC Awards 2023.

Press release.- WeAreGame announced its nomination at this year’s SBC Awards in the Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation/Software category.

The event will be on Thursday, 21 September 2023, in Barcelona at the historic Caves Codorniu. The ceremony will form part of the annual SBC Summit Barcelona finale, where up to 15,000 industry leaders worldwide will meet for the iconic conference and exhibition.

WeAreGame has emerged as a compelling frontrunner for the award, propelled by their exceptional partnership with numerous brands, particularly those in Brazil, where they’ve launched multiple new clients.

One of the most successful names to be powered by WeAreGame is Pixbet, a leading sports betting operator in Brazil. Their instrumental role in Pixbet’s inception and subsequent success within Brazil has garnered significant recognition and acclaim across Latam and the rest of the world. Other recent additions to their portfolio include FazOBetAí, FazOBetAí Fantasy, PixBet.tv, PixJogos, PixBet Fantasy 5, BrBet, Greenbets, and F12 Mania.

WeAreGame’s WeAre Platform is a testament to the organisation’s remarkable achievements in such a short amount of time. Pixbet’s swift rise to market leadership in one of the world’s most immense gaming landscapes underscores the exceptional potential harboured within the organisation. This extraordinary success paints a promising future for WeAreGame and its WeAre Platform in emerging markets and beyond.

The key to WeAreGame’s success is stability and localisation, principles that encapsulate the very essence of their operations. The company prioritises their clients every step of the way. WeAreGame’s tailored approach to creating bespoke solutions with dedicated communication channels, allocating resources customised for each partner ensures the delivery of comprehensive services and insights, consistently positioning their clients ahead of the competition.

This is not the first award nomination in 2023 for WeAre Game. WeAreGame was shortlisted in the Platform Provider of the Year and the Slots Provider of the Year categories at the AffPapa iGaming Awards 2023 and the Industry Rising Star category at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2023.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WeAreGame, commented, “We are delighted to be shortlisted for such a significant award. WeAreGame has grown immensely over the past year, particularly in our sports vertical. It’s wonderful to celebrate another success as we continue to grow.”