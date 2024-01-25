Washington DC sports betting handle posts $15.3m in December

Washington DC sports betting handle decreased 18.2 per cent from December 2022 and 10.5 per cent from November 2023.

US.- Washington DC sports betting handle posted $15.3m in December, down 18.2 per cent from $18.7m in December 2022 and 10.5 per cent behind $17.1m in November 2023. In terms of gross gaming revenue (GGR), this reached $2.5m in December, up 4.2 per cent from December 2022’s $2.4m and 108.3 per cent ahead of $1.2m in November 2023.

In December, Caesars led the market with $889,481 from $5.3m in total sports bets. Gambet, run by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, recorded $837,595 in revenue from $5.7m in bets and Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel reported $446,410 in revenue from $1.1m.

BetMGM registered $2.8m in bets and $284,980 in revenue. Grand Central and partner Elys Game Technology posted $72,627 in revenue from $417,402 in sports wagers. Cloakbook registered $2,508 in revenue from $13,300 in total wagers. This meant a hold percentage of 18.9 per cent for December, among the highest in DC.

Washington’s Tulalip Resort Casino to expand

The Tulalip Tribes announced the expansion of Tulalip Resort Casino, in Tulalip, Washington State. The venue will extend 70,250 square feet, bringing the total size to 262,000 square feet. The existing structure will be renovated with completion expected by end of 2025.

This year, the Tulalip Tribes of Washington is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Tulalip Resort Casino. The tribe made a $15m renovation in 2016 that included a refreshing of the hotel rooms.