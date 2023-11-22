Washington’s Tulalip Resort Casino to expand

The renovation should be complete by the end of 2025.

US.- The Tulalip Tribes have announced the expansion of Tulalip Resort Casino, in Tulalip, Washington State. The venue will extend 70,250 square feet, bringing the total size to 262,000 square feet. The existing structure will be renovated with completion expected by end of 2025.

This year, the Tulalip Tribes of Washington is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Tulalip Resort Casino. The tribe made a $15m renovation in 2016 that included a refreshing of the hotel rooms. Currently, the casino features a 12-story hotel with 370 rooms, a 30,000-square-foot space used for meetings, conventions, and weddings, a spa, restaurants, and an amphitheatre with 3,000 seats.

Marci Fryberg, President and COO of Tulalip Gaming, commented: “The expansion and renovation of Tulalip Resort Casino will set a new standard for quality and excellence among casino resort properties throughout the Pacific Northwest. This project exemplifies our continued devotion to provide guests with all the comforts, amenities and services one expects in a premier destination resort.”