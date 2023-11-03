WA.Technology sponsors SBC Charity Boxing Championship

WA.Technology is proud to sponsor the SBC Charity Boxing Championship in collaboration with Oliver’s Wish Foundation, raising funds for charitable causes in the gaming industry.

Press release.- WA. Technology is honoured to sponsor the SBC Charity Boxing Championship in partnership with Oliver’s Wish Foundation, raising money for worthy causes: SUDC UK, Chestnut Tree House, and Cystic Fibrosis Trust. The black-tie event will occur in the glamorous Grand Ballroom of the London Hilton on Friday, 10th November.

WA.Technology will sponsor this important event and raise funds for causes that will bring so much to needy families. Oliver’s Wish Foundation dedicates its time to raising money for charities that support babies and children in memory of Oliver, who sadly passed away in his sleep.

The event will share the funds raised between Chestnut Tree House, a children’s hospice; SUDC UK, a charity supporting families affected by the sudden death of a child; and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a charity supporting families coping with the life-limiting genetic condition.

The show-stopping event, specifically for the betting and gaming industry, will feature twelve boxers from across the iGaming and gambling world, all donning their boxing gloves to raise money for a good cause.

More than 500 guests will attend, bringing their hefty wallets to raise as much money as possible for the selected charities. Attendees can enjoy a champagne reception with first-class food and entertainment throughout the evening.

WA.Technology will sponsor Bout 6 of the thrilling evening’s spectacle. Stepping into the ring will be the Founder of Booming Games – Julian Mautner – and Partner at Sidley Austin LLP – Tony Downes.

The two industry giants will put their pugilist skills to the test in a battle of brawn that’s sure to bring edge-of-the-seat thrills to the spectators and also boost the coffers of the chosen charities.