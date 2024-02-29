WA.Technology confirms its attendance at SiGMA Africa 2024

The event will take place during March at the Sun Exhibits, GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World, in the heart of Cape Town, South Africa.

The company expands its African presence with enhanced igaming experiences.

Press release.- WA.Technology will attend the upcoming SiGMA Africa 2024 igaming event. The company is enhancing its footprint across Africa via iGaming experiences tailored for the African audience with its new WA.Platform and African-specific WA.Africa omnichannel platform.

During the exhibition, the company will present its full spectrum of B2B igaming solutions at Booth 04S in the second edition of SiGMA Africa. It takes place 11 – 13 March at the Sun Exhibits – GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World, in the heart of Cape Town, South Africa.

Thousands of visitors can explore the latest trends in African igaming and network over three days and enjoy insightful panels alongside the SiGMA Africa Awards.

Central to WA.Technology’s showcase will be the WA.Africa platform, specifically engineered to address the unique needs and preferences of the African market.

Moreover, WA.Africa emphasises omnichannel flexibility, seamlessly integrating mobile, retail, and online gaming experiences enhanced with AI-driven customisation and gamification powered by a knowledgeable regional team.

In addition, the company is part of a joint venture with respected African iGaming experts NE Group. NE Group has an established presence in Africa and has substantial expertise in creating successful platforms explicitly designed for the African market. WA.Africa incorporates various features to drive traffic for increased acquisition, engagement and retention while offering tailored experiences for players, including:

Retail and online functions applied to land-based operations.

Mobile-first responsive design.

Data-driven BI reporting and dashboard tools.

Real-time performance tracking engine.

Certified live feed and odds feed integration.

Intelligent and flexible PAM.

Reactive CMS and CRM capabilities.

Auto and manual bonus management system.

Risk and trading management through Sportradar MTS

Wide range of adaptable betting features.

Automated KYC, fraud, and responsible gaming system.

Multi-affiliate system.

Regional expansion

WA.Africa’s flexibility makes it ideal for operators looking to enter or expand within the region. Due to its market specialists, the platform ensures operators can offer their customers a rich and engaging experience for African players and positions WA.Technology as a key player in the continent.

Visitors will also discover the updated WA.Platform, now more engaging and rewarding after significant enhancements.

Highlighted at ICE London 2024, it introduces player-centric innovations such as a Casino AI tailored to individual behaviours, an AI-powered, localised CMS, and extensive customisation for brands and players. With improved back office support, advanced reporting, a versatile dashboard, a user-friendly site editor, upgraded security, and a contemporary design, WA.Platform ensures a personalised, secure, and immersive gaming experience for all users.

Additionally, the company is continuously seeking betterment, as demonstrated by new game options from WA.Fantasy and WA.Lottery – two of WA.Technology’s fastest-growing verticals – proved popular hits at ICE London 2024 in an exciting fantasy and lottery free prize giveaway. Explore these innovative gaming solutions firsthand at SiGMA Africa Booth 04S.

WA.Sports´ vertical

WA.Technology’s fully optimised sports betting vertical WA.Sports will attract significant attention. WA.Sports provides an extensive range of betting options on global sports events, 500,000 pre-match and 360,000 live events, complemented by the latest features such as live betting, cashout options, and tailored demographic marketing for African audiences.

Attendees can also learn more about WA.Casino, the ultimate end-to-end solution for launching a bespoke, feature-rich online casino that provides access to 6800+games and 70+ top providers through a single API integration. Its complete customisation, rapid go-live capabilities, and extensive managed services ensure superior client satisfaction and player experience.

In conclusion, SiGMA Africa celebrates the continent’s immense growth potential and WA.Technology is eager to highlight its diverse range of products and services that meet the specific needs of African operators and players.