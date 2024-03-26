WA.Technology confirms participation at GAT Expo Cartagena 2024

The iGaming provider has announced its attendance at the expo from April 9 to 11, at the Las Americas Convention Center, in Colombia.

Press release.- WA.Technology, a B2B iGaming provider, has announced its attendance at the forthcoming GAT Expo Cartagena from April 9 to 11, at the Las Americas Convention Center, in Colombia. Visitors can find WA.Technology at Stand B16 showcasing its full spectrum of iGaming solutions and products.

GAT Expo Cartagena is a prominent trade show celebrating its 25th anniversary in the picturesque city of Cartagena de Indias. The event is known for its high-level content featuring keynote speeches, corporate conferences, and panel discussions. Visitors can explore everything from land-based casino equipment to the latest iGaming technology. Networking events and eSports tournaments complement the packed agenda.

WA.Technology will introduce its latest product at the expo, WA.Affiliates, a cutting-edge iGaming affiliate solution featuring real-time analytics, custom agreements, gamification, and WA.Technology’s skill for perfecting localised, bespoke creations. The premier event provides the perfect backdrop to showcase WA.Affiliate’s capabilities offering visitors the chance to explore the specialised product for enhanced iGaming affiliate management. WA.Affiliates equips operators with the tools to increase profitability, streamline operations, and expand market presence via its intelligent technology, securing a competitive edge in affiliate iGaming.

WA.Technology’s presence in Latam continues to grow, thanks to the recent launches of Brazilian brands Sambabet and Flybet, powered by WA.Technology’s solutions. The firm said that “the expert team of Latam specialists collaborates with local professionals and creates eye-catching bespoke solutions, making WA.Technology a preferred partner for iGaming operations throughout the region”.

According to the company, WA.Platform is the cornerstone product and central to its success in Latam. WA.Platform solution boasts recent significant upgrades that heighten safe and manageable player involvement and simplify operations. The firm stated that its improvements include advanced AI for tailored casino experiences, a CMS adaptable to local needs, robust security measures, and an extensive range of customisation and management tools. Engineered for Latin American players’ needs, the distinct features and rewarding experiences boost player acquisition, engagement, and loyalty.

WA.Technology will also showcase its verticals, WA.Sports, WA.Casino, WA.Lottery, WA.Fantasy, WA.Poker, and WA.Affiliates. Visitors can explore the latest developments with cutting-edge features that provide significant value to operators.

It’s not just about Latam either, the WA.Technology team is committed to tailoring on a global scale and will also be on hand to explain more about its expansion into Africa with its WA.Africa omnichannel solution that blends mobile, retail, and online gaming for the African iGaming community.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology, said: “GAT Expo Cartagena provides a great opportunity for us to engage with the Latam iGaming community. We aim to consistently deliver high-quality, localised solutions that resonate with operators and provide engaging entertainment to players. We look forward to sharing our latest advancements in iGaming in the region at the event.”