Sambabet debuts in Brazil, powered by WA.Technology platform solutions

Press release.- WA.Technology announced the launch of Sambabet, a new iGaming operator brand in the highly competitive Brazilian market. The launch is the result of a close collaboration with WA.Technology and its specialised verticals WA.Sports, WA.Casino, and WA.Fantasy.

WA.Technology’s team of Latin American market experts facilitated Sambabet’s creation from the ground up, demonstrating WA.Technology’s ability to deliver a full spectrum of tailor-made iGaming solutions for localised market-specific player experiences.

In addition, this partnership allows Sambabet’s players to enjoy a vast range of bespoke online iGaming options that are personalised and optimised for increased engagement.



How WA.Platform enhances Sambabet’s offering

With WA.Sports players can enjoy a high-quality sports betting offering that covers more than 500,000 pre-match and 360,000+ live events. WA.Sports also provides customised and relevant content to enhance the Sportsbook experience in Brazil.

WA.Casino is another exciting feature of Sambabet. It gives players access to various games from industry-leading game providers. Whether it’s slots, table games, or live casino, WA.Casino has something for everyone.

WA.Fantasy’s Samba5 is a unique fantasy sports game that combines strategy and skill with fun and entertainment. Players can create their own teams and compete with others while increasing their engagement and loyalty to Sambabet’s other products.

WA.Technology’s managed services ensure that Sambabet runs smoothly and efficiently. WA.Technology’s teams work closely with Sambabet to create a distinctive brand identity and an enjoyable user experience.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology, said: “Sambabet’s introduction to the Brazilian market marks another positive development in our expansion in Latam. Our collaboration with the Sambabet team has resulted in a platform that exemplifies our commitment to delivering outstanding, bespoke and localised iGaming solutions. We wish Sambabet luck for all future endeavours at this crucial time in Brazil’s iGaming development.”

Echoing this sentiment, Sambabet’s CEO, Flavio Correa, remarked: “Our partnership with WA.Technology has been fundamental in bringing Sambabet to fruition. Their expertise and innovative solutions have equipped us to offer a distinctive, tailored and competitive platform for Brazil’s iGaming sector.”