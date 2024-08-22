VSiN names Bill Adee as chief executive officer

Brian Musburger will take the role of president and chief business officer.

US.- Sports Betting Network VSiN has announced updates to its leadership team. Brian Musburger takes the role of president and chief business officer and Bill Adee becomes chief executive officer. Meanwhile, the company has appointed Miles Gwyn as chief operating officer managing day-to-day operations.

Gwyn was most recently director of broadcast operations at VSiN. Over the past six years, he was part of the team charged with rebranding VSiN on-air graphics and helped manage engineering to execute Circa and Bar Canada studio expansions and the technical launch of DraftKings’ FAST channel, DraftKings Network. Before joining the company, he worked at KTNV-Scripps.

Bian Musburger, president and chief business officer, said: “We’re thrilled to recognize the critical work Miles has done in building VSiN and helping us deliver the best product sports bettors can find anywhere. Bill has been an amazing partner in building this network during every phase and there’s no one better suited than him to run the network as its CEO. With Bill, Miles, and Steve Cohen in place, we’re better positioned than ever and I look forward to setting my focus on our aggressive plans to rapidly expand distribution and partnerships.”

Gwyn commented: “Over the past five years, I´ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to work with an amazing team at VSiN, focused on providing a first-in-class experience and driving value for our partners. It’s energizing to be in a growth and expansion mindset, and I look forward to working across departments and people to solidify the systems and structures that will allow us to continue delivering premium sports betting content.”