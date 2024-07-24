Musburger Media purchases sports betting network VSiN

Musburger Media has announced it has purchased VSiN, the sports betting network from DraftKings.

US.- Musburger Media has announced that it has purchased the sports betting network VSiN from DraftKings. VSiN founders Brian Musburger and Bill Adee will lead the multi-platform broadcast and content company.

VSiN said will continue to deliver news, analysis, and insights, with more than 18 hours of sports betting content. The network shares tips and predictions across different sports, including college and pro football, college and pro basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, and tennis.

In addition to its 24/7 stream, VSiN’s content is accessible through multiple video and audio channels including YouTube TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, AT&T Pittsburgh, Marquee Sports Network, a channel on iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and more than 300 radio stations in the US.

Musburger said: “While a lot has changed in the sports betting industry over the past three-and-a-half years, our original vision for VSiN still holds and we are committed to delivering the most credible, independent information and analysis sports bettors can find anywhere. We truly appreciate the work we’ve done with DraftKings and look forward to continuing to collaborate on future projects. Bill and I couldn’t be more excited about leading VSiN into the future and cementing our position as a trusted authority in sports betting.”

Stephanie Sherman, chief marketing officer of DraftKings, added: “DraftKings continues to optimize its investments in content and media to align with the most critical areas and needs of our business strategy, objectives, and goals. We want to thank Brian, Bill, and the entire team at VSiN for a great relationship, and we look forward to continuing to advertise on the network.”

