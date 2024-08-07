VSiN appoints Steve Cohen as executive vice president of talent and programming

Cohen has spent the last 20 years as the senior vice president of sports programming at SiriusXM.

US.- Sports Betting Network VSiN has announced the appointment of Steve Cohen as the network’s executive vice president of Talent and Programming.

Cohen spent the last 20 years as the senior vice president of sports programming at SiriusXM, where he built and oversaw the sports talk radio stations. Before that, he worked at WFAN Sports Radio in New York, where he served as the executive producer for the New York Jets Radio Network and New York Giants Radio Network. In addition to hosting on WFAN, Sirius XM, Westwood One, and Fox Sports Radio, he has written for several print and digital outlets, including ESPN.com, the New York Daily News, New Haven Register, Seattle Post-Intelligencer and the Newark Star-Ledger.

VSiN founder Brian Musburger said: “With more than 37 years under his belt, Steve is one of the most respected and innovative executives in the media business and was key in VSiN’s original launch on SiriusXM.

“Having launched more than a dozen sports talk radio stations, including SiriusXM NFL Radio and Mad Dog Sports Radio following a successful 17-year career in terrestrial radio, it’s hard to find a media leader with more experience giving an audience exactly what they’re looking for. He is a beloved manager with a track record of getting the best out of talent and a unique understanding of the importance of unbiased, credible information for sports bettors.”

Cohen commented: “Since I first met the team back in 2015, I’ve known that they were building something special. I’m excited to join a group that has always been at the forefront of the sports betting industry and look forward to the opportunity to leverage my experience creating content across every sport and medium to deliver an exceptional product that satisfies the content needs of all sports fans, especially those who wager on sports.”

Musburger Media purchases sports betting network VSiN

Last month, Musburger Media purchased the sports betting network VSiN from DraftKings. VSiN founders Brian Musburger and Bill Adee will lead the multi-platform broadcast and content company.

VSiN said will continue to deliver news, analysis, and insights, with more than 18 hours of sports betting content. The network shares tips and predictions across different sports, including college and pro football, college and pro basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, and tennis.