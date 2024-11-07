Voters approve Petersburg casino proposal in Virginia

More than 80 per cent of Petersburg voters said yes to the city’s casino referendum.

US.- Voters in Petersburg, Virginia, have approved Cordish Companies’ proposal to build a casino. Nearly 82 per cent of voters approved the referendum on the $1.4bn Live! Gaming & Entertainment District including Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, on Tuesday.

According to the Virginia Board of Elections’ early unofficial tally, 10,265 voted in favour and 2,325 against.

In April, the Petersburg City Council unanimously approved Bruce Smith Enterprise and The Cordish Companies as the city’s development partner to codevelop a $1.4bn Live! Gaming & Entertainment District including Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia. Petersburg will replace Richmond as one of Virginia’s five approved casino locations. Richmond voters rejected casino plans in two votes.

The development will include a Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia resort with more than 400,000 square feet of gaming, hotel, and dining space, 1,600 slot machines, 46 live table games, a 15-table poker room and a sportsbook. It will feature 35,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and a 200-room hotel featuring 20 suites. The partners plan to open an initial first-phase casino within a year with 1,000 slot machines, 23 live table games, a poker room, casino bar and a restaurant.