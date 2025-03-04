Vice president and general manager named for Norfolk casino project

Boyd Gaming has named Ron Bailey as VP and general manager for the Virginia casino.

US.- Boyd Gaming announced the appointment of Ronald “Ron” Bailey as vice president and general manager for its Norfolk casino project in Virginia. A temporary casino is set to open at the site later this year before the permanent venue opens in late 2027.

Bailey most recently held the same position at Valley Forge Casino Resort in Pennsylvania. He has more than 25 years of casino gaming experience and has been an employee of Boyd Gaming for 13 years. He

Keith Smith, president and chief executive officer of Boyd Gaming, said: “As one of Boyd’s most experienced property leaders, Ron is the ideal candidate to lead the Norfolk Casino team. Throughout his career with Boyd, Ron has demonstrated a consistent ability to deliver memorable entertainment experiences for our guests. He has also consistently shown his commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for his team members and to positively impacting our communities.”

Bailey said: “The property I’m coming from is in the middle of a multimillion-dollar capital improvement. I would not have left that project to come here if it wasn’t serious. There are over 1.8 million people in this region, studies show there is more capacity to have two casinos in the area. Again, they’ll be uniquely different. Uniquely different experiences, there’s additional demand for this casino.”

Boyd Gaming, operating through Golden Eagle Consulting II, LLC, partnered with the Pamunkey Tribe to develop the casino near Harbor Park. It will feature 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a 200-room hotel, and eight food and beverage outlets. The casino is expected to create more than 3,500 jobs.