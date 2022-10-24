Vince Vaughn to star in Caesars igaming campaigns

“Prince Vaughn” will appear in marketing campaigns, promotions, and social media content.

US.- Caesars Sportsbook has announced actor Vince Vaughn as the face of it igaming and casino platforms. As the Sultan of Slots and the Ruler of Roulette, “Prince Vaughn” will appear in upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions and social media content. He will also participate in experiences and events for Caesars Rewards activities.

Vaughn makes his debut in the “Full Caesar” spot with actor and comedian JB Smoove and Archie, Cooper, Eli, and Peyton Mannings. The spot features the group having a Caesars Rewards meal with friends and family at a Caesars location. In 2021, the firm signed a deal with former NFL players Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper Manning in a first-of-its-kind partnership between a sports betting company and an iconic sporting family.

Sharon Otterman, chief marketing officer of Caesars Digital, said: “Vince Vaughn is the ideal Prince of our iCasino brand. Prince Vaughn represents the entertainment and experience that our customers have with our app.”

Vince Vaughn commented: “Working with Caesars is special for me. With my long history of love for Las Vegas and gaming, I am excited to be part of the royal family with Caesar and Cleo.”

In September, Caesars launched its Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour, a campaign focused on engaging new fans. An 18-wheeler truck travels across the US and stops at the biggest sporting events to provide fan experiences.

Caesars spends $4m on new sportsbook at Grand Victoria Casino

Caesars Entertainment Incorporated has reportedly spent around $4m to renovate its riverboat Grand Victoria Casino Elgin. The Illinois venue will have a refurbished sportsbook and a new World Series of Poker (WSOP) poker room.

The new sportsbook and WSOP poker room will open in space previously occupied by Indulge Kitchen Buffet. It covers 2,100 square feet, while the poker room occupies 4,400 square feet and features 20 tables. The sportsbook has three customer service windows and four self-service kiosks.