PlayCity Casino expands Ortiz Gaming offer with the addition of 100 machines

PlayCity Casino in Mexico takes gaming to the next level with 100 cutting-edge EIBE O-LED machines, offering enhanced visuals and a top-tier player experience.

Press release.- PlayCity Casino in Mexico has integrated 100 state-of-the-art EIBE machines into its gaming offerings. These O-LED models, renowned for their intelligent lighting, feature three 27″ touchscreen displays, surround sound, ergonomic armrests, USB chargers, and more.

“For us, it is a satisfaction to continue to grow our offer of EIBE machines, especially for the recognized Ortiz software, which for 15 years has managed to conquer our customers. Undoubtedly, the O-LED machines will help us to continue offering the best technology and entertainment, thus fulfilling our commitment to our customers,” said PlayCity Casino.

Helio Lara Bueno Filho, director of EIBE, added: “Undoubtedly, the O-LED machines will allow us to offer PlayCity’s clients, from the traditional and consolidated Ortiz games such as Triple Mania, Gol Mania, Multi Bingo, etc., to the most innovative we have in graphics, mathematics and multi-progressive games such as the Tower Link and Mega Mix gaming platforms.”