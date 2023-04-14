Vermont Senate starts working on changes to sports betting bill

The Senate Economic Development, Housing, and General Affairs Committee has introduced changes.

US.- Vermont senators have begun adapting legislation that aims to bring online sports betting to the state. House Bill 127, filed by representative Matthew Birong and nine other House members, passed the state House of Representatives last month. The Senate has directed the Vermont sports betting bill to the chamber’s Economic Development, Housing, and General Affairs Committee.

The committee began its work Wednesday on HB127 by making several amendments regarding advertising, operator fees, and problem gambling. Senators voted HB127 out of committee with the changes by a margin of 4-1.

The bill will eventually require the approval of the full Senate. If HB 127 remains amended, it will also require re-approval by the House of Representatives.

The annual fee would be dependent on the number of operators. $366,666 per operator for two operators, $412,500 per operator for three operators, $343,750 for four; $330,000 for five and $320,833 per operator for six operators.

The Senate committee included a provision that prohibits sportsbooks from advertising during events that are primarily intended for people under the age of 21. Sportsbooks must also submit annual marketing strategies to the state to demonstrate how the operator plans to prevent its advertising materials from reaching minors.

The Senate committee also incorporated provisions requiring sportsbooks to promote responsible gaming and resources for those who need help in curbing their play. Finally, the Senate committee included a directive that the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, which would regulate expanded gaming if HB 127 becomes law, use 5 per cent of the sports betting receipts it receives for a new problem gambling fund.

