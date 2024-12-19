Uplatform signs new partnership with Amusnet

As a result of this collaboration, operators can look forward to offering more titles.

Games will be integrated into Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator.

Press release.- Uplatform has announced its new partnership with Amusnet. Through this collaboration, Amusnet’s extensive collection of games will be integrated into Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator, empowering operators worldwide to offer players an exceptional igaming experience.

Amusnet has established a strong presence across various markets, consistently providing top-notch casino games. With this partnership, Uplatform is set to expand Amusnet’s reach and make a significant impact on the online gambling landscape.

Elena Naumova, sales manager at Amusnet said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Uplatform and expand our global footprint through their robust Casino Aggregator. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering premium gaming experiences to players worldwide, while empowering operators with innovative and high-performing titles tailored to diverse market needs.”

Anna, partnerships manager at Uplatform, added: “Partnering with Amusnet is a crucial step for us. Their captivating games and technology will greatly enhance our Casino Aggregator, allowing the operators to offer a wider range of exciting online gambling options to players.”

As a result of this collaboration, operators can look forward to offering more titles, including favourites like 20 Golden Coins, 40 Burning Hot, and Aztec Forest. These engaging games are designed to enhance player satisfaction and boost retention by providing thrilling experiences and immersive gameplay.

Both companies share a passion for growth. Amusnet boasts a diverse portfolio of over 260 games, featuring classic slots and table games that cater to a broad spectrum of player preferences. Their games are developed using HTML5 technology for seamless cross-platform integration, ensuring a consistent and captivating experience across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. Innovative features like the four-level mystery jackpot help operators enhance player engagement and excitement.

Uplatform enhances operators’ Casino offerings by providing access to over 5,000 games from more than 40 providers, all easily integrated through the Casino Aggregator. This extensive collection is updated monthly with new titles, ensuring operators consistently have fresh content to keep their players engaged. “Together, Uplatform and Amusnet equip operators with everything they need to stand out in the competitive online casino market”, the company stated.