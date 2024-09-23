Uplatform partners with Spribe

Both companies join forces merging expertise and resources to offer top-notch iGaming solutions

Press release.- Uplatform is thrilled to announce its partnership with Spribe. This collaboration marks a significant step in the evolution of igaming, promising to offer an advanced catalogue to operators and businesses around the globe.

Spribe, established in 2018 in Kyiv, Ukraine, has swiftly emerged as an exceptional igaming studio, renowned for its approach and cutting-edge products. The Turbo Games section, a fusion of contemporary igaming with traditional elements, epitomises Spribe’s dedication to pioneering igaming solutions. Dedicated to delivering products crafted with HTML5 technology, Spribe is committed to shaping the future of igaming.

The collaboration between Uplatform and Spribe brings together two forward-thinking teams dedicated to innovation and focused on future success. Together, they join forces, merging expertise and resources to offer top-notch igaming solutions, including the Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator and Spribe’s games, to operators and businesses around the globe. With a shared commitment to player satisfaction, this partnership sets new standards in delivering high-quality games and products.

“We are excited to partner with Spribe, whose approach aligns perfectly with our vision for transforming the igaming industry,” said Anna, partnerships manager at Uplatform. “This collaboration will enable us to deliver an unparalleled range of igaming content such as top-notch, next-gen, and most visually attractive games and comprehensive slots through our Casino Aggregator, elevating the player experience and setting new standards for excellence.”

Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator offers a solution for operators looking to broaden their igaming offerings effortlessly. By integrating Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator, people gain access to a vast array of niche providers and top-tier casino content through a single, seamless integration with extensive live casino offerings: Over 5,000 games, including Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, Bingo, slots, and skill-based games from more than 40 providers, all available through a single, easy integration. This not only enhances your casino portfolio but also elevates your operation’s appeal with diverse and engaging games, positioning you to attract and retain players in a competitive market.

Central to the collaboration is also a shared dedication to enhancing the igaming experience. Spribe’s impressive catalogue of games, characterised by uniqueness, offers operators a diverse range of options to engage players. From captivating gameplay to advanced marketing tools, Spribe’s solutions empower operators to thrive in the competitive igaming market. By coming together, they are set to transform the igaming landscape and unlock new avenues of success.