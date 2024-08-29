Ilya Uvarov, Uplatform: “It’s amazing how new tools are creating so many opportunities”

Ilya Uvarov, Product Owner of Casino Gaming Aggregator at Uplatform, discusses the company’s latest innovations, preparations for the SBC Summit, and the impact of AI on the igaming industry.

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News sat down with Ilya Uvarov, product owner of casino gaming aggregator at Uplatform, to explore the company’s upcoming attendance at SBC Summit.

Uvarov also shared insights into the innovations that have garnered significant attention in the igaming landscape and discussed the evolving challenges and opportunities the industry will face shortly.

The company has participated in some of the most important industry events in Europe, showcasing its latest innovations. Which solutions have garnered the most attention recently?

Our market is really taking off, thanks to the amazing entrepreneurs and developers out there. They’re coming up with new and exciting products every day, and this energy is what helps us grow and move forward quickly. I’m responsible for developing just one of our company’s products – Casino Aggregator.

To keep up with the latest updates without getting overwhelmed, I focus on solutions that can really benefit the business, like those that cut costs and boost profits. This includes tools for automating processes with AI and machine learning, new game content that features simulations and AR, and anything that helps our team work more quickly and efficiently.

How are you preparing for the SBC Summit in Lisbon and what are your expectations for the exhibition?

The main goal of getting ready for a major industry event is to put together the best and most comprehensive list of our company’s products.

My job has been to gather as much game content as possible for our aggregator and to support the new features from our providers. With so many events happening, though, it’s getting a bit tricky to keep everything organised. We’re working on improving our processes and speeding up development so we can be ready for anything that comes our way.

I really hope I’ll have the chance to meet everyone and have some fun!

What will be the most attractive feature at your stand at SBC Summit in Lisbon?

Oh! Our conceptual theme this year is U_Grow. But U_Grow is more than just a theme—it’s a promise. A promise that as the industry evolves, so will you, with the solutions, insights, and support from Uplatform. Whether it’s expanding your market reach, enhancing your offerings, or embracing the latest trends, we’re here to help you grow in every way possible.

Also, you won’t want to miss the Reaction Game at our stand at the SBC Summit in Lisbon! It’s a super fun way to test your reflexes with a game where sticks are falling all around you. The fastest players can snag some awesome prizes, so it’s definitely worth a shot! Plus, we’ll have refreshing cocktails to enjoy while you play, and you can even take home some exclusive merchandise! It’s going to be a blast, and we can’t wait to see you there!

What do you think will be the most relevant discussion topics for this year?

You know, the igaming industry has so many different areas, and each one tackles its own challenges and makes exciting breakthroughs every year. I find that interest in these topics really depends on what’s relevant to each person involved.

Lately, I’ve been really curious about how companies are expanding into new markets and how they’re adapting their products to fit those markets. It’s fascinating to see how leading teams are approaching this.

I’d also love to hear what my colleagues in the industry think about how the traffic market has changed over the past year. I’m also interested in hearing from entrepreneurs who are creating and developing new products. There are always fresh opportunities that come with innovation, and it’s exciting to see how they unfold in our industry.

How does the exponential growth of AI technology affect the igaming industry?

It’s amazing how new tools are creating so many opportunities! I really think we’re going to see the market change a lot from year to year. Everything seems to be heading towards automation, but honestly, I believe it’s going to boost what individuals can achieve. Those who figure out how to use AI wisely and get the most out of it will definitely have an edge over others.

After the cryptocurrency boom, what place does this payment method occupy today?

I’m not too deep into this topic, but as far as I know, cryptocurrency is still a very convenient payment method. I’d leave this topic to colleagues with more expertise 🙂

What do you think are the main challenges the industry will face shortly?

I really think the market is shifting towards more regulation, and that could mean the pressure to cut costs is going to get even stronger! It’s already pushing big companies to invest in their own products so they’re less reliant on external suppliers.

It feels like businesses are starting to really pay attention to their budgets, which is great because it means competition will drive them to keep a closer eye on quality.