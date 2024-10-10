Uplatform and Hacksaw Gaming join forces

Uplatform offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the evolving needs of the igaming sector.

Press release.- In a move set to reshape the landscape of the igaming industry, Uplatform and Hacksaw Gaming have announced a new venture. This collaboration joins Uplatform’s igaming solutions with Hacksaw Gaming’s pioneering content.

Uplatform offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the evolving needs of the igaming sector. At the core of its offerings is the Casino Aggregator, which delivers an extensive catalogue featuring top providers, timeless classics, and the latest releases. This robust solution simplifies the integration process, making it easier for operators to access a vast selection of slots, live casino games, and more. With a commitment to excellence, Uplatform continues to drive growth and success for its clients worldwide.

Hacksaw Gaming is renowned for its premium slots, scratchcards, and instant-win games. With an extensive collection featuring over 150 games, Hacksaw Gaming is dedicated to delivering quality, creativity, and player engagement. Their content showcases captivating themes and immersive gameplay mechanics, making them a standout provider in the market. Collaborating with various partners across regulated markets, Hacksaw Gaming continues to expand its reach and influence, offering operators and players alike the ultimate Hacksaw Gaming experience.

Anna, partnership manager at Uplatform, expressed enthusiasm about this new venture, stating, “This collaboration is a strategic move to enhance our offerings and provide our clients with a competitive edge in the market. By integrating Hacksaw Gaming’s content into our Casino Aggregator, we aim to elevate the iGaming solutions for operators and players, driving growth and success for all stakeholders.”

CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, Marcus Cordes, added: “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Uplatform. A big thanks to the teams on both sides for making this happen!”

“The joint effort between Uplatform and Hacksaw Gaming is set to revolutionise the igaming industry. This partnership will provide operators with cutting-edge technology and captivating content that enhances player engagement and boosts revenue. As both companies continue to advance and cooperate, the future of igaming looks brighter than ever,” the company said.