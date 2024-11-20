Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana to hold job fair in December

The $270m resort is set to open in the first quarter of 2025.

US.- The upcoming Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will hold a job fair on December 5 at the Bossier Civic Center. The $270m resort is set to open in the first quarter of 2025.

According to the Bossier Press-Tribune, the recruitment fair will be open to the public. The venue aims to fill hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs across hotel and gaming operations, finance, marketing, human resources, IT, food and beverage, facilities, security, and surveillance. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with the resort’s hiring managers.

The job fair will be held at 620 Benton Rd., in Bossier City, from 10am to 2pm. Interested candidates should apply online before the event.

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will be the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market and the first Live! branded property in Louisiana. The project, located on the site of the former Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel, started construction in December 2023.

In August, the Cordish Companies announced the appointment of Joshua Robinson as marketing VP for the resort. Robinson will oversee marketing strategies for the venue, including loyalty programmes, creative strategies, social media campaigns, advertising, sponsorships, events and guest services. The company named Bryan M Prettyman as SVP of property operations and Jamie Williams as director of sales.

