AGA updates responsible gaming guide

RGEM 2022 is organised around four weekly themes that encompass the industry’s commitment to responsible gaming.

The American Gaming Association has marked the start of Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM) with the release of an updated guide.

US.- The American Gaming Association (AGA) has launched Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM) 2022 with the release of a new edition of its Responsible Gaming Statutes and Regulations Guide.

Updated for the first time since 2019, the guide is a centralised collection of the statutes and regulations addressing responsible gaming in the 34 states and the District of Columbia with commercial casinos, sports betting or igaming as of July 1. Since the last guide was released, two new states have legalised land-based casino gaming, 16 states have legalised sports betting and two have legalised igaming.

AGA vice president of strategic communications and responsibility Cait DeBaun said: “While our members’ responsibility commitments go above and beyond what is required of them, this guide is a valuable resource for our industry to maintain its high standards of regulatory compliance in all facets of responsible gaming.

See also: AGA releases updated anti-money laundering guide

RGEM 2022 is organised around four weekly themes that encompass the industry’s commitment to responsible gaming:

September 1-10: Empowering Customers to Play Responsibly

September 11-17: Legal, Regulated Gaming Protects Players

September 18-24: Employees—the RG Front Line

September 25-30: Advancing Responsible Gaming with Technology

“Our industry’s focus on responsibility has only grown with the expansion of legal gaming,” continued DeBaun. “RGEM 2022 provides an extended opportunity to highlight our industry’s responsible leadership while continuing to strengthen player and employee education. We are thrilled for the entire U.S. gaming community to join us throughout September.”

AGA’s Have A Game Plan, Bet Responsibly campaign will feature prominently during RGEM, bringing together leagues, teams, operators and other sports betting stakeholders to educate consumers on responsible wagering as the legal sports betting market grows. The AGA will host two webinars during RGEM: The State of Responsibility & Player Protection (September 15) and Advancing Responsible Gaming through Collaboration and Technology (September 27).

See also: AGA sees US commercial gaming revenue reach all-time quarterly high in Q2