UK Tote Group brings in two new CCOs

The UK and Ireland pools operator aims to expand its networks.

UK.- The UK Tote Group, which now operates horseracing pools in Ireland as well as the UK, has expanded its leadership team with the addition of two new chief commercial officers. Jon Knapman has been named CCO of the group’s international B2B business while Dave Hammond has been appointed as CCO for UK operations.

Knapman was previously commercial director and international partnership director at the Tote. He steps up following the international business’s recent expansion into the US, South Africa and Hong Kong markets. The pool betting operator aims to expand into its international networks further to achieve more growth.

Before joining Tote in 2021, Knapman worked in sales trading at Macquarie Group. Hammond, meanwhile, has 25 years of experience including in senior operational roles at Betfair, Inspired Gaming, Paddy Power and DraftKings.

UK Tote Group chief executive Alex Frost said: “As we continue to execute our growth strategy for the business and following three years of significant expansion within international markets with many more opportunities on the horizon, we now have two extremely strong leaders focussed on driving the commercial performance of our International and UK businesses.”

Hammond said: “I am excited to be joining the Tote and working alongside Alex, Jon and the wider team as we continue to grow the Tote within the UK market.

“I have watched with interest as the team has revitalised the Tote over the last few years and hope my experience from a number of different roles across the industry will positively support the next phase of the Tote’s growth cycle.”

