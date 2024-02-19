UK: Leeds Napoleons Casino and Restaurant to undergo revamp

The casino plans to complete the work by July.

UK.- Napoleons Casino and Restaurant in the city of Leeds, Yorkshire, has announced that it will start a major refurbishment next month. The venue will remain open during the work, which the operator hopes will be complete by July.

The revamp will be overseen by Chapman Taylor, the same architects that worked on Napoleons’ Manchester and Bradford casinos. Napoleons described the plans as “glamourous, contemporary ambience that elegantly contrasts with the venue’s urban surroundings”.

In a press release, general manager Andy Moran said: “The innovation of Napoleons Leeds has been a long time coming having first opened our doors back in 1986, and after seeing the success of our Manchester and Bradford branches, we can’t wait for the Leeds restyle. We’d like to thank our wonderful customers in advance for their patience during the project and hope they love the new look as much as we do.”

Modernisation of UK land-based casinos

Last month, Rank Group director of public affairs David Williams has urged UK government to ensure the swift modernistion of land-based casinos. He called on the government to implement plans for the sector before a planned rise in the National Living Wage and the freezing of casino duty bands, which the BGC estimates will cost the sector £5m a year.

Williams argued that the land-based casino sector will only be able to meet these costs if white paper modernisation proposals come into force first. These include proposals to update the rules on gaming machine proportions, to allow casinos to provide sports betting and to broaden electronic payment methods