UK high-street gambling: two councils update policies

UK.- Two UK local government authorities have updated their gambling policies. Shropshire Council and Knowsley’s Council‘s new policies will run until 2028.

Shropshire Council’s new gambling policy sets out how children and vulnerable adults must be protected from gambling. It also sets out criteria for bingo halls, betting shops, prize gaming and small society lotteries.

The council says that the policy means it would be unlikely to grant applications for gambling premises near schools or hostel accommodation. It could also demand minimum staffing levels at betting shops to prevent children and vulnerable adults from accessing products.

Last year, the council’s licensing team took 72 applications for gambling licenses, including 12 small society lotteries and four applications for gaming machines.

The council said in a statement: “The revised policy statement emphasises the council’s focus on protecting children and young people, particularly in relation to child exploitation, and also young people and adults with care and support needs.

“This complements efforts by the council to take due regard of the needs of people and households that we may consider to be vulnerable by virtue of their circumstances, including young people leaving care, and households on low incomes or in fuel poverty.”

Meanwhile, Knowsley’s cabinet has endorsed a new gambling policy that includes measures to identify potential hot spot areas for gambling harm. The updated policy will enable residents and applicants to judge the impact proposed establishments may have on a specific area, the council said.

The Gambling Heat Map is intended to help identify locations in the borough where gambling could be problematic. The idea is that this will allow special attention to be paid to these areas to ensure gambling premises comply with legislation and address any increased risks. Resources to help people with gambling problems will also be directed to these areas.

Meanwhile, the UK gambling industry lobby group the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has announced the election of Simon Clare as its appointed representative on the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB). Clare, who is group director of PR and sponsorship at Entain, replaces Mike O’Kane on the board with immediate effect.

Clare has worked on projects with the Jockey Club and the British Horseracing Board. He also learned to ride himself to compete in a charity race at the 2015 Cheltenham Festival.