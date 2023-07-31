UK High Court rejects IGT case against Gambling Commission lottery tender

The High Court has rejected IGT’s claim for damages after Camelot lost its bid to retain the National Lottery licence.

UK.- The High Court has rejected a claim for damages made by International Game Technology (IGT). The provider had lodged the claim in relation to the Gambling Commission’s tender for the fourth National Lottery licence.

In September, the Gambling Commission awarded the lottery to the Czech Republic’s Allwyn, resulting in Camelot UK losing its three-decade position as operator of the UK National Lottery. Camelot initially launched a legal appeal against the decision and was accompanied by IGT, its technology provider.

Camelot was subsequently bought by tender winner Allwyn, ending its legal challenge. But IGT continued to press for damages. The High Court has now dismissed that claim. It ruled that IGT had no legal standing for the claims against the Gambling Commission.

The Gambling Commission said in a statement: “This brings an end to all IGT litigation regarding the fourth licence competition in the Commission’s favour, subject to any IGT appeal against this decision. We remain resolute that we have run a fair and robust competition and that our evaluation has been carried out fairly and lawfully in accordance with our statutory duties.”

It added: “We have taken every step possible to ensure a level playing field for all interested parties, to enable us to appoint a licensee who will engage and protect players, run the National Lottery with integrity and ensure the National Lottery maximises support for good causes and its contribution to society through further innovation and investment.”

Allwyn and Camelot start work to transfer UK National Lottery retailers

Meanwhile, Allwyn and Camelot UK have announced a joint plan to help retailers prepare for the transition to the next National Lottery licence. Allwyn will take over the operation of the UK National Lottery on February 1, 2024. As such, existing lottery retailers need to change their Retailer Agreements.

Allwyn and Camelot say that they will allow retailers to electronically transfer their agreements to Allwyn by December 18 ahead of Allwyn’s assumption as licensee. Agreements will be changed to show Allwyn as the operator, while two existing separate terminal agreements will be merged into one.