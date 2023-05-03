UK gambling white paper – mixed reaction from RET bodies

Those involved in gambling research, education and treatment have expressed optimism but also disappointment.

UK.- The UK gambling white paper was published last week after a year of delays, and it proved to be a cautious response to the government’s review of the 2005 Gambling Act. Many issues have been slated for further consultation rather than a definitive decision, and that’s resulted in mixed reactions among stakeholders.

The gambling industry itself, or at least the largest operators, has largely welcomed the proposals. However, the reaction among those working in gambling research, education and treatment is mixed. Many welcomed confirmation of a proposal for a mandatory levy on gambling operators to fund their work, but raised concerns about how it will work, which will be subject to future consultation.

EPIC Risk Management expressed “cautious optimism” but questioned how funding will be allocated. CEO Paul Buck said: “The consultation must clarify exactly who will independently commission this and ensure the funds are directed to the most effective organisations that can create the most impact. The effective commissioning of funding will be crucial and will take step-change progress.

“The other concern is that there is much talk of treatment (NHS) and research. Whilst these are crucial, we also believe that prevention is crucial, and it is a false economy that encourages harm if prevention is not front and centre of the conversation.”

He added: “We welcome the release of the Gambling Act Review white paper because whilst it is far from the end of the process due to another likely two or three years of discussions, this now informs where we’re heading to create a safer gambling industry within the UK.

“We welcome any legislation that looks to prevent gambling-related harm sensibly, but we’re acutely aware that today’s white paper still has plenty of work to do to iron out the details on key areas.”

Meanwhile, GAMSTOP, which runs the UK’s main gambling self-exclusion initiative, praised the announcement of new powers to tackle unlicensed gambling.

CEO Fiona Palmer said: “We are particularly concerned about the targeting of vulnerable individuals by illegal sites not registered with GAMSTOP. More than 365,000 people have excluded themselves from online gambling and it is worrying that they are being deliberately targeted when they are at their most vulnerable.”

She added: “We are encouraged that legislation will be introduced, allowing the Gambling Commission to apply for a court order as a last resort, requiring ISPs, payment providers and other service providers to implement measures aimed at disrupting the business of an illegal gambling operator. This will provide greater protection for GAMSTOP’s users.”

Finally, GamCare, which runs the UK’s National Gambling Helpline, welcomed proposals for a mandatory levy as well as the introduction of affordability checks. Its CEO Anna Hemmings said in a statement: “We are pleased to see that the gambling white paper is now published. The measures the government are proposing are an important recognition of the changes needed to make sure that legislation around gambling is fit for the digital age.

“At GamCare, our priority is making sure that people who need help receive it as quickly as possible. We therefore welcome the clarity the government has provided on how research, education and treatment will be funded.”

Gambling ombudsman

There was also support for the proposal to create a new gambling ombudsman to handle player complaints. This will initially be voluntary, but the government may intervene if takeup is poor. Hennings said the move would help ensure “fair, transparent and quick resolution of complaints” and suggested that GamCare service users should be put “at the heart of the design of the new system”.

Another body that’s hoping to be involved in that is IBAS. It said: “The government’s support for a single complaints handling body, in the form of an ombudsman is welcome. This is the best approach for fairness for consumers and protecting their rights. IBAS has 25 years of experience in independently reviewing consumer complaints about gambling businesses and providing advice to businesses and regulators on future dispute avoidance.

“We have developed plans for how our service could be transformed into an ombudsman in little more than 12 months, and we look forward to having the opportunity to work with a range of stakeholders in the days and weeks ahead to set out our vision for a gambling ombudsman that would deliver fast, efficient and knowledgeable dispute resolution on a wider range of complaint issues than those covered by existing ADR standards.”