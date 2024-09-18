UK data regulator raps Sky Bet

Sky Bet dropped advertising cookies without seeking players’ consent.

UK.- Sky Bet has faced another reprimand in the UK, this time for unlawful data processing practices. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) found that the operator had processed personal data using advertising cookies without user consent.

The ICO began its probe following a complaint from the campaign group Clean Up Gambling. The group raised concerns that Sky Bet may have been using such personal data to intentionally target vulnerable players.

The ICO found that Sky Bet had indeed captured user information using advertising cookies and shared it with advertising technology companies without giving users the option to consent or reject the cookies. However, it did not find evidence of deliberate misuse or targeting of vulnerable groups. Sky Bet made changes to allow users to reject the advertising cookies in March of 2023.

A warning for other businesses

The ICO has warned other businesses to make sure they are not committing the same type of breach as it continues to review the most frequently visited websites in the UK to check compliance.

ICO deputy commissioner Stephen Bonner said: “Our enforcement action against Sky Betting and Gaming is a warning that there will be consequences if organisations breach the law, and people are denied the choice over targeted advertising.

“We are preparing to scrutinise the next 100 most frequented websites, so I urge all organisations to assess their cookie banners now to make sure consent can be freely given before a letter arrives from the regulator.”

Nevertheless, the ICO says it has seen an improvement, including an increase in the number of websites that offer a “reject all” button.

Bonner said: “We are pleased to see changes being made as a result of our intervention, with 99 of the top 100 websites either already offering a meaningful choice over advertising cookies or making improvements to gain people’s consent.

“These changes mean that people have more agency over how their personal information is used online. Others have started to introduce alternative methods to obtain consent, such as ‘consent or pay’ – a business model we are currently reviewing.”

