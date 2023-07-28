GG.bet esports betting to launch in UK

GG.bet will launch through a deal with Rednines Gaming.

UK.- The Esports betting brand GG.bet will launch in Britain through a deal with Rednines Gaming, which has acquired the right to use the brand.

Rednines previously operated online casino and sports betting in the UK via the Dr.Bet brand. That domain will now automatically redirect to GGbet.co.uk. Customer current accounts and balances will be transferred to the new site.

GG.bet, which is licensed in the UK, Curacao and Malta, currently has a presence in Europe, South America and Asia. In the UK, the brand will offer betting on traditional sports as well as esports and will also host casino and live casino products.

Sergii Mishchenko, CEO of GG.bet UK, described the deal as “an important step for the development of our company”.

He said: “The UK betting market is highly competitive. As a result, we decided to continue operating under a strong international brand that will allow us to stand out among other bookmakers.”

GG.bet offers esports betting on 30 disciplines, including CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends and Fortnite. It covers 400 matches a day, each with up to 350 markets. Last year, it introduced a “smart” feed that allowed customers to personalise matches and bet types.

GG.bet says the UK esports betting market has grown by 47 per cent in three years. It says it plans to continue to grow its presence in Europe. Tournament partnerships in the past two years included deals with PGL Stockholm and PGL Antwerp. The operator sponsors the esports teams NAVI and Team Vitality.

