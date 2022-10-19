TVBET is going to attend SiGMA Europe

The B2B provider TVBET will visit the SiGMA Europe summit, which will take place on November 14-18, in Malta. The company will showcase its products at S86 booth.

Press release.- SiGMA is the world’s leading hub for everything involving the iGaming industry such as regulation, responsible gambling and marketing related to the sector. From casino to land-based to even crypto-betting, the summit brings together operators, providers, IT experts, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors from all stripes together for panels, discussions, keynote speeches, workshops and a broad variety of fun and engaging networking events. And this year, SiGMA Europe will be held at the Malta Fairs and Convention Center, from November 14th to the 18th, 2022.

The provider of live games TVBET will visit the exhibition. The company offers some of the world’s most exciting, technologically advanced, and innovative odds-based games for integration. TVBET products with betting mechanics are already presented on more than 500 websites and land-based betting shops all around the globe. TV games by TVBET are the original products suite for each portfolio, which stimulates the stable betting activity of the bettors, and therefore, having an impact on the average player check.

Among the provider’s latest developments, the new exciting live game has been released, namely Spin2Wheels. The game is already launched and available to partners and their players. And at the exhibition, anyone will be able to communicate with representatives of the company and find out all the details of the latest live solution of TVBET.

Spin2Wheels is a live lottery which offers players two wheels of fortune – one main wheel and a second simplified wheel – allowing players to bet on two independent events at the same time. An extensive betting line is offered to players in Spin2Wheels: options include bets on numbers to be drawn, colour, range, even/odd. The advantage of the game is the ability to combine outcomes from two wheels, increasing the final odds.

Also at the exhibition, representatives will talk in more detail about its next release. This will be the second updated version of TVBET’s popular KENO live game. The KENO lottery is currently the most popular lottery in the TVBET arsenal. And now two versions of KENO will soon be available for the integration.

TVBET will showcase its products at stand S86. The team will share the features of its live products and the procedure of their integration. For details, book a meeting with TVBET representatives by writing to sales@tvbet.tv.

