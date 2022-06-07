TVBET Launches new live game: Spin2Wheels

B2B provider TVBET is expanding its games portfolio. Now the TVBET’s games kit consists of 16 high-quality live products.

Press release.- The global provider of live TV games TVBET has announced the release of a new live lottery: Spin2Wheels. The new product is already available for integration and bettors may get acquainted with it in the demo section on the provider’s website.

It is a new concept of Live Game featuring two wheels of fortune: one main wheel and the second one simplified. Such a feature improves the experience of making bets on two independent events at once and further increases the winnings.

According to the company, the rules of the game are simple. Two wheels of fortune are used in the games. Both wheels are divided into equal sections of various colours and marked with numbers: one with 36 numbers (Wheel 1) and one with 18 (Wheel 2). The wheels start to spin automatically in opposite directions, and randomly stop to determine the result. The TV presenter announces both results — sector numbers and colours.

Also, an extensive betting line is offered to players in Spin2Wheels: options include bets on numbers to be drawn, colour, range, and even/odd. The advantage of the game is the ability to combine outcomes from two wheels, increasing the final odd.

TVBET said that the new game Spin2Wheels promises to be exciting and captivative. In addition to winnings, the game offers up to three jackpots. Before each game, bettors can place bets on both the current game and upcoming games.

TVBET continues to enrich its product line. Now, its portfolio includes 16 fast and easy card games and lotteries, which have been adapted to the online streaming format. All games are broadcasted 24/7/365 from a single studio in Warsaw.

Moreover, fixed and in-play (live) betting, the ability to place either single or express bets; the ability to bet on up to 10 events in advance, 3-level jackpots, free bets, and a lot of other perks are available for players’ retention.