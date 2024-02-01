EGT Digital is ready for another impressive ICE London show

ICE London 2024 will take place February 6-8 at ExCeL London.

Press release.- EGT Digital will take part in this year’s edition of ICE London. For its second participation in the show, the company has prepared a special selection of its innovative igaming solutions, which will showcase together with EGT on one of the largest stands at the show.

EGT Digital’s rich gaming world will be presented by the jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot, including over 100 attractive and very successful slot games on different themes. Along with the popular titles, the guests will be able to see and test the latest addition to Clover Chance Sugar Duke.

Тhe provider’s newest cascade proposal will immerse players eager for adventures and winning into the Fun-fair, where Mr. Sugar Duke and his sweet companions will be waiting to take them on a dizzying tour, full of countless bonus features.

The fans of the instant wins will be able to enjoy EGT Digital’s instant games, which stand out with original in-house design, classic rules and smooth gameplay.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave will be on display as well to demonstrate its 4 modules: Sportsbook product, Casino aggregator, CRM Engine and Payment Gateway, which can be both part of the complete solution or operate independently, as they allow integration with solutions of third-party providers.

The Sport product will reveal a lot of new functionalities. On display will be the in-house developed Feed aggregator, which consolidates feed data from all partner providers and extends the sports betting offering towards the clients.

Among the other novelties will be EGT Digital’s Bet Builder for pre-match, allowing players to combine up to 10 markets from one event into one bet, the Predefined Boost on Мultiple bets, providing operators with the chance to create predefined multiple bets and offer them to customers after boosting them with specific percentages, and Share a bet, enabling players to share their bets in social media betting groups.

The company will also present its retail product, which is now provided with a new interface layout for both participants and employees in betting shops. It will demonstrate its upgraded options for reporting as well.

The CRM Engine, allowing full flexibility in terms of segmentation and setting parameters, will show many new options for bonus campaigns like individual boost tokens for sports betting, prize drop campaigns, and a tombola module.

The platform tournament module will offer new options for playing with sports bets, as well as a completely new type of tournament based on a competitive principle. The visitors will be able to see the updated loyalty program and player journey tools as well.

The X-Nave’s live Payment Gateway, enabling end-to-end payment management through the user interface, will demonstrate its enormous potential. It can be used to manage all payment methods on the payment pages and payment method limits.

The Payment Gateway also allows routing of payments to the most appropriate processor, automatic withdrawal processing settings, 3DS settings, and management of alarms. It offers multiple integrations of various payment methods, reports and dashboards for analysis and is PCI-DSS Level 1 Compliant.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, commented: “After its impressive debut at the previous edition of ICE London, EGT Digital is ready again to captivate operators, players and industry experts with its high-potential innovations and register another fruitful participation in the world’s biggest exhibition in the sector.”