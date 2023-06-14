TRUE Ecosystem introduces NFT drop in Victoria Wild West game at 25+ casino operators

The drop is now available to casino operators based on the platforms of leading B2B providers, including SOFTSWISS.

Press release.- TRUE Ecosystem in partnership with the casino game provider TrueLab Game Studios introduced NFT gamification mechanics into their game Victoria Wild West by means of TRUE solution for the online gambling industry. The soft launch showed an increase in player retention by over 70 per cent.

A wild-west-themed slot game Victoria Wild West is the first-to-market production release with the seamless integration of NFT gamification mechanics. This experience is supposed to attract a new audience at the nexus of such fast-evolving spheres like iGaming and NFT which becomes a win-win situation for both.

The team expects their first integration to bring many thousands of new NFT holders to the industry fostering NFT mass adoption on one hand, and to increase engagement and retention levels as well as reduce user acquisition costs in online gambling on the other.

The drop is now available to casino operators based on the platforms of leading B2B providers, including SOFTSWISS, and the list is constantly expanding.

What is the Victoria Wild West NFT collection?

The NFT collection is embedded directly into the game, with the NFT tokens randomly dropped while playing. The drop contains 15,000 NFTs of different rarities to help the main character achieve her mission. Each of the items has a high-utility rate and complements the storyline of the game.

Upon receiving the token, the player can activate it right away in the pop-up window by means of TRUE iFrame solution, without disrupting the gameplay and leaving the platform for an external wallet.

Players pick up NFTs during the gameplay, collect them in albums and craft higher-level NFTs to receive various benefits, up to a share of the Holders Treasury — a percentage of all bets placed on Victoria Wild West paid monthly.

Crafting is one of the noticeable engaging tools implemented in the game. The collection features NFTs of various rarity, that can be used to craft tokens of higher value. There are 5 crafting levels, every level unlocking bigger rewards.

See also: SOFTSWISS triumphs at EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards with Maltese 360 Campaign

As part of the collection 1,000 mystery boxes were released on the provider’s marketplace developed by TRUE within the turnkey white-label solution for the iGaming business. Mystery boxes can be unpacked and crafted, exchanged for benefits, or even resold on the external marketplace as is without opening.

Growth potential

The collection is already proving its success. The first results of the drop are promising indeed: the NFT activation conversion rate exceeds 50% among the players at the present moment, which goes far beyond the provider’s expectations.

NFT gamification is performing at full pace and shows no signs of slowing down. According to data collected since the product launch in March, the number of players increased by 72.9 per cent with a 44 per cent increase in average session count per player.

“By means of integrating NFT gamification mechanics into slot games, an iGaming provider can motivate players to come back and play more, expect the boost of engagement and retention, as well as increased volumes on the old game titles without the cost of new game production,” explains Dan Andrian, CEO of TRUE.

The teams also expect the new NFT mechanics to positively influence such metrics as bet size, bet count per session and bet count per player as the first results speak for themselves.