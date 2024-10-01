Tropicana Las Vegas’ implosion to take place next week

The resort will be imploded on October 9 to make way for the construction of the Oakland Athletics ballpark.

US.- Tropicana Las Vegas, owned by Bally’s Corporation, is to be imploded at 2.30am local time on October 9 to make way for the construction of the Oakland Athletics ballpark. The moment will be marked with a spectacle, featuring 555 drones and a fireworks display.

There will be no public viewing areas of the implosion for safety reasons, but the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) will present a live stream on X and via the Bally Live app.

Soo Kim, chairman of Bally’s Corporation, said: “The Tropicana Las Vegas was one of the original pioneers of the Strip, setting the stage for the vibrant, larger-than-life entertainment destination we know and love today. It’s fitting that this iconic site now represents the future of Las Vegas as we look forward to welcoming Major League Baseball, the Athletics, and an exciting new entertainment complex. This moment in Las Vegas history represents more than just the next chapter—it’s the evolution of the Strip, where legend meets innovation to create something truly unforgettable.”

John Fisher, owner of the A’s, added: “The demolition of the Tropicana is an important milestone in the process of bringing A’s baseball to the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip and the community of Southern Nevada. We hope that, in time, this site will become a place of unforgettable experiences for fans of the game. We extend our gratitude to Bally’s and GLPI for their partnership as we embark on this project together.”

The resort closed on April 2 after almost seven decades.

In September 2022, Bally’s Corporation announced the completion of its acquisition of Tropicana Las Vegas from Gaming & Leisure Properties and PENN Entertainment.

Nevada casinos: gaming revenue reaches $1.16bn in August

Nevada casinos generated $1.16bn in revenue in August, according to a release by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. That’s down 3.8 per cent year-over-year and down 10.8 per cent from July 2024.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $643.7m in revenue, down 3.5 per cent and downtown Las Vegas $58.3m, down 8.8 per cent. Reno casinos saw a 4.8 per cent decline to $65.4m. The state collected almost $57.7m in gaming taxes for the month, down by almost 24 per cent compared to August 2023.