Tjasa Luin Peric, Alfastreet:  “It’s time to restart properly and to meet with everybody in ICE London 2023”

Focus Gaming News caught up with Tjasa Luin Peric, CEO at Alfastreet, ahead of ICE London.

Exclusive interview.- Tjasa Luin Peric, CEO at Alfastreet, is eager to return to ICE London after more than two years. In this exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, she talks about the plans the company has for the event and its goals for 2023.

How are you preparing for ICE London? What does it mean to be attending this show, particularly after the company decided not to exhibit at the 2022 edition due to the situation caused by Covid-19?

The pre-ICE month is always the busiest month for Alfastreet because some of the preparations are going on also as last-minute scenario counting the material delivery issues and production of all collected orders. Especially this year we will have to make some additional efforts because the production is really full and between the current production process we also have to build the machines for the exhibition.

Most of the new development was done already in the past months, but always some minor changes happen just before the shipment to improve some of the implemented solutions and show the products in the best possible way.

“We are very enthusiastic about this upcoming show, especially because these two years we were not attending the biggest gaming shows and we have already a lot of confirmed meetings for all three days. Things are starting to look up.” Tjasa Luin Peric, CEO at Alfastreet.

What does it mean to meet colleagues and customers at the expo?

Our sales team and I are very excited about this ICE edition and looking forward to meeting with the customers after two and more years. The last two years and a half haven’t been very intensive in terms of travelling and our sales staff has been in contact mainly by phone and email, and due to this reason this event is a great opportunity to meet personally with all the operators and partners.

“Finally it is time to restart properly and to meet with everybody for this great event. We passed these two challenging years but Alfastreet is back, stronger and willing to offer more to their customers.” Tjasa Luin Peric, CEO at Alfastreet.

What products and technology are you going to exhibit at ICE London 2023?

Alfastreet’s preparations started already a year ago with the development of the new key single terminal Verso. This product will be unique in its class, offering absolutely competitive solutions to satisfy also the most demanding operators.

The development started with the design combined with different materials and solutions to guarantee long time successful operation. Alfastreet also made the face-lift of one of their best-selling products, R5, as well they will also show new wall displays, signages and software solutions.

Are you planning to launch new products in the next months?

The company is almost in front of the preparations of celebrating its 30th anniversary; due to this reason some of the preparations have already started, and the goal is to show the latest modernised products for ICE 2024. They are promising quite a lot of novelties that combine all their knowledge and 30 years of experience in the ETG industry. So, the best surprises are saved for 2024.

What are the main objectives for Alfastreet for 2023?

The ambitions for 2023 are higher compared to the last business year and Alfastreet is expecting at least 30 per cent better sales results compared with 2022. The year 2023 will be very intensive and challenging, because of all the ongoing development and novelties planned for January 2024.

Alfastreet has achieved its position in the global gaming market because of always putting future developments as the main priority – this will remain unchanged, therefore there is a massive investment of resources and time into new projects, some of which will be already prepared for the beginning of next season. The demand from different markets is very diversified and Alfastreet needs to adapt its solutions to a vast range of requirements, to keep its competitiveness and offer unique solutions to its customers.

Due to the increasingly stringent regulations worldwide, it is not always possible to satisfy every wish of the customers, but they still manage to come very, very close. The highly capable and knowledgeable staff in dedicated departments has the wealth of 30-year experience and the drive to implement future solutions and technologies into products that keep setting the standard in the industry.

The times are still difficult and managing is challenging since we are coping with huge delays in the material supply. Alfastreet hopes that the situation with deliveries will become better in the next months and allow the company to complete all the orders and deliveries to the customers in time.