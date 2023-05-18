Tillman Digital Cities signs deal with Penn Entertainment

The Dutch regulator said it was pleased with the level of response.

The partnership aims to improve in-building LTE and 5G cellular coverage and capacity for Penn Entertainment casinos, hotels, and gaming properties.

US.- Tillman Digital Cities (TDC), a developer, owner and operator of in-building connectivity infrastructure and solutions in the US, has announced a partnership with Penn Entertainment. The deal will aim to improve in-building LTE and 5G cellular coverage and capacity for Penn Entertainment casinos, hotels, and gaming properties.

TDC’s solution uses the Solid Alliance 5G Distributed Antenna System (DAS) platform to provide cellular voice and data services.

TDC chief operating officer Joel McIntyre said: “We’re excited to partner with Penn Entertainment and bring our top-of-the-line connectivity to all of their locations across the U.S. TDC’s solutions for connectivity enable Penn Entertainment to better serve their employees and guests, creating a more seamless digital experience.”

Carlos Figueroa, vice president of infrastructure for Penn Entertainment, added: “We’re committed to enhancing every guest experience. This was a key factor in our decision to work with Tillman Digital Cities. TDC cares deeply about the customer experience, which enables our venues to offer exceptional hospitality and consistent, best-in-class connectivity service to our guests.”

Scott Deweese, SVP and GM of Solid Americas, commented: “Seamless connectivity is the lifeblood of today’s hospitality experience, and we are gratified to support TDC in the delivery of this amenity for Penn Entertainment’s patrons.”

In February, Penn Entertainment completed its previously announced acquisition of Barstool Sports. It had already acquired a 36 per cent stake in February 2020. It has acquired the remaining interest for approximately $388m.

Since investing in Barstool Sports, PENN has developed an omnichannel strategy for the firm’s brand. Barstool Sportsbook is currently live in 15 states, with Penn also having launched retail-branded Barstool Sportsbooks at its properties in the US.

Penn Entertainment reports $1.6bn in revenue for Q4

Penn Entertainment has published its fourth-quarter financial results. It reported revenue of $1.6bn, an increase of 0.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2021. Net income was $20.8m, down on the $44.8m reported in Q4 2021.

Adjusted EBITDAR decreased 2.5 per cent year-on-year to $468.3m, although adjusted EBITDA (not including rent) was up 18.8 per cent from Q4 2022 at $438.3m. Penn’s adjusted EBITDAR margin of 29.5 per cent marked a 110bps decline year-on-year, however, the company noted that its omnichannel engagement had helped it achieve stable results for the final quarter of 2022.