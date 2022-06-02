Two Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas to remain closed for another year

Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho have been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

US.- The North Las Vegas City Council has approved extending the non-operational status of two casino-hotels in North Las Vegas. Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho will remain closed through June 4, 2023. Both properties have been closed since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Casinos in Nevada were allowed to open at full capacity in Nevada on June 1, 2021, but several casinos remain closed. Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, has placed the gaming and liquor licences of Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos on hold for the second year in a row, citing “uncertain economic conditions.”

The Southern Nevada Health District has used the Texas Station’s parking garage as a Covid-19 testing and vaccination site over the past two years.

MGM Resorts completes deal to acquire The Cosmopolitan

Last month, MGM Resorts International closed a deal to acquire The Cosmopolitan’s operations for $1.625bn. It closed the transaction with Blackstone after securing approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission.

MGM Resorts’ adds The Cosmopolitan to its properties on the Las Vegas Strip, including the Bellagio and CityCenter, both leased from Blackstone. MGM Resorts has entered a 30-year lease agreement with Stonepeak, Cherng Family Trust, and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, a three-way partnership that acquired The Cosmopolitan’s real estate assets.

