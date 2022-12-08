Three sentenced for running illegal gambling at Michigan internet cafe

Evidence was forfeited to the state of Michigan.

The operation was detected by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

US.- Three people have been sentenced for running illegal gambling in Michigan. The Michigan Gaming Control Board had found that two Oakland County residents and one Jackson County resident were running illegal gambling at an internet café.

Shelly Ann Leinenger, 61, was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for one day, a $1,000 fine, and $258 in fees and court costs. Stacey Lynn Houstina, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of casino misdemeanour alimony and was sentenced to one day in prison with credit for one day, a $250 fine and $258 in fees and court costs.

Shannon Leigh Molina, 46, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanour charge of operating a casino for profit and was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days, a $500 penalty and $258 in fees and court costs.

All funds and other evidence were forfeited to the state of Michigan. The seized items included $3,022 in cash and gift cards, 32 slot game computers and two slot game machines.

Henry Williams, the Michigan regulator’s executive director, said: “An unregulated gaming operation offers no controls to protect the public, often targets senior citizens and low-income areas and can bring unwanted crime to a community.

“The Michigan Gaming Control Board and Michigan Department of Attorney General work closely to investigate and eliminate gambling enterprises operating outside of Michigan law.”

