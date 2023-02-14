The winner of Slotegrator’s top prize at ICE London 2023 is igaming expert Jamie Daniel

Jamie Daniel, the well-known iGaming expert in Europe, won the top prize at ICE London 2023.

Press release.- At ICE London 2023, Slotegrator’s team presented the company’s most popular solutions for the gambling industry, including an upgraded online casino platform, which was the first prize in a raffle — claimed by Jamie Daniel, the well-known iGaming expert in Europe.

According to organizers, this year’s event was one of the largest in ICE history. “Attendees from 68 countries gathered in one place to present the gambling industry’s latest innovations and the best solutions. Without a doubt, ICE London 2023 was the tech event of the year,” says Dmitry Taran, COO at Slotegrator. “The Slotegrator team is very satisfied: we had up to a hundred meetings with representatives and partners from all continents, and, of course, we are thrilled with the results of our lottery.”

There were 3 incredible prizes: a 100 per cent discount on the set-up for integration of game providers, our Telegram Casino solution, and a free turnkey online casino platform with 5 upgraded modules:

Casino Builder (allows the operator to quickly and easily create a front-end design). Business Intelligence module (provides statistics and analytics from the platform). risk management module (helps prevent suspicious behaviour and fraud). bonus module (allows operators to create and change bonuses and loyalty programs). KYC module (responsible for the fast and convenient verification process).

The winner of first place, where the prize is an online casino platform, was Jamie Daniel, a well-known iGaming expert in Europe. “I said to my colleagues, I am going to ICE to win that online casino from Slotegrator. I made sure I was signed up for the second day’s game, and when the first prize was drawn, I couldn’t believe it! I’m ecstatic and very excited to get started,” said Jamie Daniel in a video interview after the results were announced.

Approximately 60 per cent of the guests at Slotegrator’s booth were interested in the company’s innovative solution for mobile gambling with a chat-bot — Telegram Casino. This is an alternative front-end to the classic gambling platform in the most popular mobile messenger, which has aroused unbelievable interest from the audience for almost 2 years due to its ability to attract new audiences.

The main sporting attraction at Slotegrator’s booth was an impressive high-striker carnival-style game that attracted the interest of every participant. As for the future, Slotegrator is already planning to take part in ICE 2024, with an updated program and set of software products and services.

In 2023, the Slotegrator team is also going to the industry’s other highly anticipated events like SiGMA Eurasia, iGB Amsterdam, SBC Summit Barcelona, and SiGMA Europe, and during the year this list will keep growing.

