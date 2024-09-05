The rise of apps in the igaming Space: Key strategies for success – SiGMA East Europe 2024

Mariusz Gąsiewski, CEE Mobile Gaming & Apps Lead at Google explored the critical elements of a successful app strategy in the igaming space in a keynote at SiGMA East Europe 2024.

Press release.- The igaming industry is rapidly evolving, and one of the most significant shifts has been the increasing role of apps. What began primarily with online casinos has now expanded into other areas, including sports betting, where apps are becoming essential tools for engaging users and enhancing their experience.

In a keynote at SiGMA East Europe, Mariusz Gąsiewski, CEE Mobile Gaming & Apps Lead at Google, explored the critical elements of a successful app strategy in the igaming space, focusing on three core actions: growing engagement, building quality and trust, and acting on data and value.

Growing engagement

The primary objective of any app is to enhance user engagement. Apps are uniquely positioned to keep users engaged for longer periods, creating a higher likelihood of repeat visits. This is a significant advantage over other digital channels, as apps are installed on users’ devices, providing a direct line to the user. The key to success is giving users a compelling reason to return to the app repeatedly.

Data shows a stark difference in retention rates between the best-performing companies and the average ones. For instance, in the sports betting category, companies with the highest day-two retention rates see user return rates that are nearly three times higher than their competitors. This highlights the importance of designing an app experience that not only attracts users but keeps them engaged over the long term.

Google’s research into app categories further underscores the critical nature of the first 25 minutes of user experience. In the igaming space, the traditional focus has been on quickly moving users through registration and their first deposit. However, a successful app strategy should prioritize a positive first-time experience that encourages continued engagement, not just a one-time action. This means creating an onboarding experience that caters to both seasoned users and first-timers, which can be a defining factor between the best apps and average ones.

Building quality and trust

The second critical component of a successful app strategy is building quality and trust.

“It’s crucial to ensure that people understand what is fake and what is real, especially in the igaming space, where trust is already a significant issue.”

To build trust, apps must provide a high-quality experience that is reflected in user ratings. For example, apps with ratings of 4.8 for overall experience and 4.6 for specific categories like casino games are not only providing great user experiences but are also positioned to acquire users more effectively. High ratings serve as social proof, enhancing the perceived reliability and quality of the app.

Analysis of data from different regions, such as Central and Eastern Europe, shows that apps with higher ratings see better performance in downloads and user sessions, both on iOS and Android platforms. Achieving ratings of 4.3 to 4.4 is often the minimum threshold for being considered a high-quality app, and those rated 4.6 or above are associated with the highest revenue categories.

Transparency around data usage is another crucial aspect of building trust. Users are increasingly wary of how their data is handled, with nearly half expressing concerns across various sectors, not just iGaming. As a result, it’s essential for companies to clearly communicate why they need certain data and how it will be used, providing users with reassurance and control over their information.

Acting on data and value: Targeting the right users

The third key element of a successful app strategy is acting on data and value. The shift toward value-based strategies is becoming increasingly prevalent, particularly in gaming categories like slots.

“It’s not about acquiring users for the app, but more about acquiring the right user at the right time, focusing on high-value users rather than just sheer volume.”

Google’s data shows that in the slots category, a significant portion of traffic is already based on value-based bidding. This approach involves targeting users who are not only likely to make a first deposit but also have a high potential for ongoing engagement and transactions. This trend reflects a broader shift in marketing strategy across the igaming industry, where the focus is increasingly on quality over quantity.

Comparative data from the past few years indicates a clear trend: acquiring the right user at the right time is now more important than ever. This means using data to identify and target high-value users, ensuring that marketing efforts are focused where they can have the greatest impact.

