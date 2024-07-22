1xBet became iGB L!VE 2024 exhibitor

Over 10,000 participants gathered in Amsterdam July 16-19.

Press release.- 1xBet participated in iGB L!VE 2024, one of the most important European igaming forums.

From July 16 to 19, over 10,000 participants gathered under the roof of the RAI Amsterdam Exhibition Center in Amsterdam. Industry professionals exchanged views on gambling trends, shared experiences, and made contacts for future projects.

1xBet top managers actively participated in all iGB L!VE 2024 events and spoke about the advantages of working with the 1xPartners affiliate program.

“We are grateful to the exhibition organizers for the opportunity to communicate live with the best industry representatives and gain valuable information for further growth. Our team discussed the latest news and answered all questions about new business opportunities with the 1xPartners affiliate program,” said 1xBet representatives.

See also: 1xBet renews partnership with FC Barcelona

It should be noted that owners of popular news sites, pages in social networks, blogs, YouTube channels, and groups in messengers can significantly increase their income without additional investments thanks to a profitable partnership.

More than 100,000 affiliates worldwide have already joined the 1xBet partner community. “Thanks to the mutually beneficial cooperation, they regularly receive a generous commission of up to 50 per cent for each referred customer,” noted the betting company after the event.