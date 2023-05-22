Gaming Corps’ full games suite goes live with The Mill Adventure

All TMA’s operator and white-label partners can access the full portfolio

Press release.- Gaming Corps, the Swedish games developer, will bring its premium game content to more players after reaching a distribution agreement with platform and white-label solutions provider The Mill Adventure (TMA).

Under the terms of the partnership, Gaming Corps’ diverse games portfolio will be accessible to all operators and white-label brands powered by TMA.

TMA will offer Gaming Corps’ full suite of Crash, Mine, Table and Slot games, as well as a certified Plinko. This includes a range of successful titles, such as Coin Miner, Penalty Champion, Jet Lucky 2 & 9 Jokers Stick and Spin and Raging Zeus Mines.

TMA’s full-service platform is focused on automation, compliance and adaptability, and features AI-powered casino management solution, flexible tournament tool, automated withdrawals, fraud and risk management, automated CRM, in-house promotional tools, in-depth BI tools, KYC, and Responsible Gaming.

Mats Lundin, Gaming Corps’ director of sales, said: “The Mill Adventure is renowned for providing a complete gaming platform, which aligns with our strategy and the appeal of our games. We are delighted to join its growing list of partners and bring our first-class gaming content to even more operators and players.”

Bjørnar Heggernes, commercial director at The Mill Adventure said: “We welcome this partnership with Gaming Corps; a developer which has forged a reputation for providing successful, exciting games, which I’m sure will prove to be popular with our operator partners. Gaming Corps’ vision for developing diverse and engaging content very much fits with our vision, and I look forward to working with them.”