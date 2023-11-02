The EEGS Affiliate Conference in Bulgaria makes its return on November 21

The event will provide an opportunity for operators and affiliates to gain valuable insight into the latest in the industry.

Press release.- Bulgaria’s only affiliate conference returns for its second year on November 21st. The event, which is part of the Eastern European Gaming Summit (EEGS), brings together affiliates associated with the gaming industry and representatives of the industry itself to provide a platform for the exchange of best practices.

The event will take place at Palms Royale Sofia, Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia, with Bulgarian online operators Palms Bet and Alpha Win, and international company Clever Advertising as the main partners. It will provide a space for the exchange of ideas and expertise among the participants, creating an environment for the creation and maintenance of strategic business relationships.

The conference will be opened by Rossi McKee – founder of leading gaming content provider CT Interactive. Speakers at the event will include Liliana Almeida, head of brand and corporate communications at Clever Advertising, Andre Machado, head of publishers relations & affiliation, Sportradar, Georgi Kanev, head of interactive entertainment & Gaming, Kinstellar, Aleksandra Andrisaka, editor in chief, Slotsjudge.

Speakers will focus on sharing best practices and analyzing key aspects of affiliate marketing to help attendees improve their performance. In addition, a poker tournament will be held during the conference at the Palms Royale Sofia Casino, which will conclude with an evening party.

The event is part of the EEGS conference, which will be held on November 22 and 23 at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia. On the other hand, the Affiliate Conference will take place on November 21 at Palms Royale Sofia, starting at 11:30 a.m. All interested parties can register and take a look at the program (https://eegamingsummit.com/affiliate-conference-2023/).