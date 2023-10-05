Registration for the EEGS Conference now open: early bird tickets on sale

All interested parties can take advantage of the lowest-priced tickets until October 15.

The pre-sale tickets for the Eastern European Gaming Summit are available for a limited time.

Press release.- The Eastern European Gaming Summit (EEGS) is excited to announce that registration for this year’s edition is ongoing. In addition, a special Early Bird ticket campaign has been launched. The pre-sale tickets are available for a limited time, offering significant cost savings. The attendees can reserve a spot for the premier gaming event and register today at https://eegamingsummit.com/registration-eegs-2023/

More than a decade ago, the EEGS established itself as an environment for beneficial partnerships that drive industry growth in a proximate manner. The event has become a main platform for in-depth discussions set up to explore the dynamic world of the gaming industry, uncovering new horizons for collaborations and successful strategies.

The leading gaming conference will take place on November 22-23 at IEC, Sofia, and once again will bring together esteemed speakers from across the globe to share their expertise and reveal key aspects of topics such as marketing, regulation, AI, responsible gaming and many more burning questions. Besides the engaging panels, this year’s agenda is packed with a variety of featured events, such as the Masterclass, Affiliate Conference, and BEGE&EEGS Party.

Coinciding with EEGS on November 22-23 at the IEC, Sofia, the BEGE exhibition will also take place to provide a comprehensive showcase of the latest gaming technologies, developments, and services. Registration for BEGE is already open at Registration – Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Exhibition (balkangamingexpo.com).

With a focus on collaborations, experience exchange, and networking opportunities, EEGS is a must-attend event for everyone involved in the gaming sector. All interested parties can take advantage of the lowest-priced tickets until October 15: https://eegamingsummit.com/registration-eegs-2023/

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and further details, please visit: https://eegamingsummit.com or contact us at info@eegamingsummit.com – it is our pleasure to be at your disposal.

