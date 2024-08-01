The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas integrates into MGM Rewards programme

The alliance allows members to earn and redeem rewards at the Las Vegas resort.

US.- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has been integrated into MGM Rewards, allowing members to earn and redeem rewards at the resort. Former Identity members can now gain benefits at MGM Resorts’ properties in the US while MGM Rewards members with select Tier Status will have special benefits at The Cosmopolitan, including priority access lines, waived resort fees, air travel credits, dining credits, and cruise offers.

Sean Lanni, president and COO of The Cosmopolitan, said: “This marks an important milestone for The Cosmopolitan as we become fully integrated into MGM Rewards, introducing our resort amenities to a broad new audience while offering our loyal guests unparalleled access to iconic destinations across Las Vegas. We’re looking forward to welcoming MGM Rewards members from our Las Vegas and regional markets who now have the ability to earn and redeem at The Cosmopolitan as they enjoy the resort’s exceptional accommodations, dining, entertainment, slots, and table games.”

Anil Mansukhani, VP of loyalty for MGM Resorts, added: “Integrating this beloved resort into MGM Rewards enhances our ability to deliver unforgettable moments and unprecedented access for our members at one of the most celebrated resorts in the city. This is an exciting step in the program’s continued evolution as we deliver a truly seamless loyalty experience throughout all of our resorts nationwide.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.32bn in May

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.32bn in gaming revenue in May. That’s an increase of 2.45 per cent year-on-year and an all-time May record.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $742.4m, up 3.7 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.5bn, an 3 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, reported $90.4m in revenue in May.