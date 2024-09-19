Teni Grigoryan, Galaxsys: “Events like SBC Summit offer us a chance to innovate and introduce new ideas”

Teni Grigoryan, Chief Sales and Partner Management Officer at Galaxsys, spoke in an exclusive interview about how the company is preparing for the upcoming exhibition.

Exclusive interview.- Teni Grigoryan, chief sales and partner management officer at Galaxsys, spoke to Focus Gaming News about the upcoming SBC Summit. The event will take place in Lisbon, from September 24 to 26.

She shared how Galaxsys is preparing for the event, the company’s growth, the customer feedback, and the plans for the rest of 2024.

How are you preparing for this year’s SBC Summit?

We’re preparing incredible things for this year’s SBC Summit, and we’re looking forward to presenting them to visitors. It’s a unique opportunity to showcase our 30+ games to a new audience consisting of local operators, aggregators, and more.

I’m confident in saying that we have products that will appeal to them, with powerful promotional tools and branding that will attract players to their services. These operators will also be pleased to discover games that have gained recognition for their level of quality and innovation.

What are your objectives for this event?

When attending such a large-scale event, we want to show what we can bring to the igaming table. This means meeting up with our current partners but also building new connections with pre-scheduled potential partners. We’ll have the chance to present our new and trending games like Ninja Crash, Hamster Mania, Dr. Shocker and network with industry experts and our peers.

SBC Summits are always crucial for us, and the results surpass our expectations every year. The team and I are eagerly looking forward to this year’s event. On top of that, we’re thrilled to be nominated in two significant categories at the SBC Awards, which only adds to our excitement.

One of the key topics at the SBC Summit will be responsible gambling and player protection. In an increasingly regulated industry, what aspects do you consider essential to captivate the audience within permitted boundaries?

I believe moving forward with better measures to protect players is essential and it’s vital to comply with all regulations. Thus, we always do our research when we enter new markets to ensure compliance with local laws. Of course, as you mentioned, this might create new limits for which our games must account, but we have always been dedicated to providing both safe and enjoyable gaming experiences.

Responsible gambling has indeed been a key topic for years, especially now with all the changes in different markets. I’m excited to discuss this with industry experts and our current and potential partners from around the world at the summit.

Galaxsys is experiencing significant growth with new partnerships, launches, and industry recognition. What do you believe are the key factors for maintaining this success?

Each department at Galaxsys is committed to our collective success and the expansion of our games. When every team understands their goals and what they’re working towards, achieving the bigger picture becomes much more feasible. As the chief sales and partner management officer, I am proud of the work my team is doing to integrate our games into new markets and maintain communication with our extensive network.

I also believe that continuing to bring value to the market is crucial for sustaining our success. Events like the SBC offer us a chance to innovate and introduce new ideas. As long as our games are entertaining and players enjoy them, there will be opportunities for success.

How much does customer feedback influence the development of your games?

Feedback is everything to us. It’s vital to any healthy company. We strive to deliver the best experiences to players and products that operators can leverage effortlessly. Pleasing everyone isn’t possible, and game development is a challenging process that can turn out differently than expected.

We’re always grateful when our partners have something to say about our games. Because it means that they’ve overall enjoyed the game, and there are minor adjustments to make it even better.

That’s why we work closely with our partners to provide personalised solutions and do everything to accommodate the diverse needs of our global partners. This approach benefits everyone involved and contributes to our mutual success.

Which other events do you plan to attend for the remainder of the year?

Following the SBC Summit in Lisbon, we’ll be attending two more events: G2E Vegas and SBC Summit Latinoamérica. Additionally, we’ll be exhibiting at SiGMA Europe, which is a unique chance to end the year on a high note. At SiGMA, we’ll present some new game releases and important announcements for the first half of the next year.

Do you have any new releases planned for the second half of the year?

Absolutely, we’re always working on new games, and the end of the year is a crucial moment for all game developers. We’ll present some of these exclusive titles during our attendance at the SBC Summit and SiGMA Europe. So, you’ll learn more about it there, but I can assure you that it’ll be worth the wait!