TechTellent: A new player in the IT industry

Press release.- TechTellent, a new global IT B2B company, has officially launched its operations with a focus on delivering innovative solutions to clients worldwide. With headquarters in Cyprus, TechTellent aims to be the leading IT talent company and provider of world-class solutions to drive business growth for its partners.

Despite its relatively recent presence in the market, TechTellent confidently demonstrates an innovative strategy for developing a thriving software development business. By working on our own IT and software products, every member of the TechTellent team brings a unique combination of engineering excellence and deep industry expertise in creating a B2B software product based on multi-domain expertise following clients’ unique workflow and business requirements.

Built on a strong platform, TechTellent developed a set of innovative and varied products designed for the creation and effective management of gaming systems with a high return on business. As a tech company, they deliver comprehensive gaming development solutions that cover every aspect of game creation, from architectural and design decisions to QHD graphics, immersive sound effects, captivating game mechanics, and quality assurance.

Currently, the company unites over 170 team members. As mentioned on its website, TechTellent is open to talents from all over the world. The company prioritizes creating a dynamic work environment that fosters creativity, strategic thinking, collaboration, and continuous learning, where all members enjoy and embrace daily changes.

Located in Limassol, Cyprus, TechTellent believes in the power of delivering services from anywhere, making it a priority to establish a highly comfortable and conducive operational environment. The ability to collaborate with talented individuals regardless of geography helps the company grow and move faster than others.

Through meticulously designed processes, TechTellent ensures seamless collaboration, providing a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. The company values the diverse perspectives and contributions of each individual, ensuring their voices are not only heard but also implemented into products.