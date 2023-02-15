TCSJOHNHUXLEY receives ICE Landmark Award for 50th Anniversary

On the TCSJOHNHUXLEY stand, Clarion’s Alex Pratt and Stuart Hunter presented the award to the company’s executive chairman, Tristan Sjöberg, and director, Michael Knutsson.

Press release.- ICE 2023 saw Clarion Gaming inaugurate the ICE Landmark Awards to recognise milestone achievements and successes of organisations and individuals in international gaming. The recipients of these awards are industry nominated and approved by the ICE stakeholder management team.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY, celebrating its Golden Anniversary this year, was presented with an ICE Landmark Award 2023 in recognition of its services to the gaming industry over an incredible 50 years.

Tristan Sjöberg commented, “Myself and Michael are extremely proud and honoured to receive this ICE Landmark Award on behalf of the company. Celebrating 50 years is a significant milestone which we could not have achieved without our most valued customers, partners, and exceptional team.

“We are humbled to receive the award and it seemed most fitting it should be presented at this show, as we were one of the first casino companies to exhibit more than 30 years ago. Both the show and TCSJOHNHUXLEY has grown substantially and seen many successes… we look forward to both celebrating many more years!”

The award ceremony coincided with an informal reception celebration on the stand, attended by new and old friends of the company, including Jeff and Linda Lindsay, the original owners of John Huxley Casino Equipment Ltd.