TCSJOHNHUXLEY launched its Jackpot System at Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino

TCSJOHNHUXLEY launched its innovative jackpot system at the prestigious Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino in Egypt, further enhancing the customer’s gaming experience.

Press release.- As part of its commitment to innovation and quality, TCSJOHNHUXLEY unveiled its eight-table jackpot system at the Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino, providing an exciting opportunity for players around the world to win big cash prizes.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s Jackpot System provides operators with the flexibility to configure multiple bespoke progressive jackpots and patented mystery prizes, to enhance any base game.

The system focuses on preferred hit frequencies as well as specific jackpots, their seed values and contributions. Never before has there been a successful progressive system that provides high levels of excitement as well as multiple customisable independent progressive jackpots and fixed pay-outs, incorporating both event-based and mystery wins.

Increases excitement and brand awareness

Operators now have the ability to focus their branding by customising their games and graphics. This can be achieved by utilising existing base games and side bets or by developing brand-specific games and side bets. This provides operators with games that encourage brand loyalty and exclusivity.

Jackpot System features

Independent meters keep players at tables and build excitement

White Label product – easily customisable contributions, hit frequency, jackpots and design

Secure, proven, reliable and automated system

Minimum dealer interaction requires

Creates huge excitement around the table and casino floor

Unlimited chice and flexibility

Event-based progressives and fixed-value jackpots are awarded as a result of game-specific winning outcomes, such as a Royal Flush in Poker. The Jackpot System provides operators with the flexibility to configure unlimited jackpots required to enhance a base game.

Patented mystery jackpots that use a random number generator (RNG) to select a participating player or multiple players as winners can be added for further excitement and entertainment.

Mystery Jackpots are an effective way to encourage additional player participation and create an air of intrigue throughout a casino. Operators can control the average value and frequency of their mystery jackpots and Jackpots can also be set the same floor-wide across tables and games. This option can be enabled or disabled depending on regional regulatory restrictions.

*Some bonusing games may be restricted contrary to permitting jurisdictions*