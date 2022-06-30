Talking Stick Resort relaunches Arizona State Poker Championship

The competition will be held from July 8 to July 12.

The annual Arizona State Poker Championship returns on July 8 after a two-year hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

US.- Talking Stick Resort, in Arizona, has announced the 16th annual Arizona State Poker Championship. It marks the return of the event after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The competition will be held at the venue’s Arena Poker Room, from July 8 to July 12, with an estimated prize pool of more than $1m.

The tournament will start at 9am each day. To enter the competition, players will pay a $1,100 buy-in giving them $16,000 in chips to start. An additional $10,000 in bonus chips for $30 may be purchased.

Players can register via the poker event registration website Bravo Poker Live, which has partnered with Talking Stick Resort for the competition. The Arena Poker Room offers 47 tables, surrounded by 16 big-screen TVs, plus food and beverage options.

Ramon Martinez, director of public relations at Talking Stick Resort, said: “Of all the tournaments we host, the Arizona State Poker Championship is easily the most exciting. Our players have big, colorful personalities and their poker play is mesmerizing.”

In February, Talking Stick Resort announced that it would serve as the official casino sponsor of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open. The Arizona resort and the PGA Tour event have signed a three-year agreement.

OpenBet partners with Casino Arizona

OpenBet has partnered with Casino Arizona, owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), to supply a range of retail sports betting solutions to the venue in Scottsdale and its sister property, Talking Stick Resort.

Under the agreement, Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort are able to use OpenBet’s customizable self-service betting terminals (SSBTs). Its screen management system, which displays content via several in-venue formats, is also available. OpenBet provides its 24/7 managed trading services, and full risk and liability management service powered by Don Best Sports.